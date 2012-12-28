The 10 Best Movies Of 2012

“Lincoln”



The Atlantic’s film critic picks the year’s 10 best titles—and doles out some less-conventional awards.A few boilerplate caveats: I saw a great many films this year, but by no means all of them.

In particular, I missed a few documentaries that might well have made their way onto this list. It was also a very good year for film—the best, perhaps, since 2007—so a number of movies that could have made the list in weaker years (“Argo,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Life of Pi,” “Les Miserables,” “Skyfall,” etc.) have instead been consigned to honorary mentions.

Finally, lists such as this one are inevitably silly, idiosyncratic things, and mine is no exception. So have at it. And after (or before!) you’ve gone through the slideshow of the best (ranked from one to 10), don’t neglect the still-more-idiosyncratic-categories that follow.

