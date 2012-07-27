The 10 Best Motorcycle Routes In The World [GRAPHIC]

Motorcycle enthusiasm stretches across the globe,with the thrill of the wind whipping past you as you zoom on the highways and byways the world has to offer.



In recognising the millions of people who ride their hogs, Harleys and Hondas, British company MCE Insurance released its list of the World’s Best Motorcycle routes.

From the U.S. and England to Greece and Vietnam, it’s a diverse list that every hardcore chopper rider would appreciate.

Infographic by MCE Insurance

