The 10 best logo changes of 2015

A great logo change can breathe new life into an old brand.
This year, several major companies changed their logos. To identify the best revamps, Business Insider looked through graphic-design publisher UnderConsideration‘s Brand New blog archives and picked our favourites. We only considered large, non-athletic-team or university brands that rolled out the changes in 2015.
Take a look below to see what caught our eye this year.
10. With the help of design firm Studio Tilt, IHOP changed the 'Restaurant' bar in its logo to create a smiley face that adds a burst of cheer. The brand reinvention arrived two months before the popular restaurant chain reported its strongest second-quarter sales in over a decade.
IHOP
9. The dinner-reservation service OpenTable worked with Tomorrow Partners for a logo that looks great on the current generation of smartphones. Its icon cleverly represents a diner waiting for a table.
OpenTable
8. Creative agency Troika updated Turner Broadcasting's logo with a modern look that still maintains its unique 'r' shapes.
Turner Broadcasting
7. Sbarro's new owners are hoping to revive the struggling pizza chain. Its 2015 branding overhaul, which evokes a slice of pizza, is a step in the right direction.
Sbarro
6. Emerald Nuts worked with the agency Girvin to replace its previously old-fashioned logo with a sleek, modern update.
Emerald Nuts
5. Pentagram's redesign of The Ritz-Carlton's logo helps it stand out in the luxury hotel market. The agency cleaned up the lion crest, gave the lettering a bolder font, and imbued it all with an unusual shade of blue that the chain will now embrace as its own.
The Ritz-Carlton
4. Google Ventures, Google's venture capital arm, reinvented itself as 'GV' this year and redesigned its logo in-house to accompany the change. It takes the 'G' from Google's new logo and slashes into it with a half visible 'V', adding some character.
3. Agencies Bloom and Anomaly refreshed Johnnie Walker's logo with a more detailed character and contemporary luxury label lettering meant to appeal to a young, sophisticated audience.
Johnnie Walker
2. Viacom's Spike network worked with the bluemarlin agency to create a more mature logo that may help it attract a broader audience beyond its core male demographic.
Spike
