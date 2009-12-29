The Greatest Outbursts And Incidents From A Decade Of Cramerica

Jim Cramer needs no introduction.



Despite his many detractors he’s still the biggest force in financial media, with millions of fans around the world.

They love him for his stock picks and on-air, WWF-like antics.

We scoured YouTube and found the 10 best clips of Cramer flipping his lid and losing his mind on national television. Hopefully you’ll enjoy it as much as we did.

Watch Cramer go nuts — >

Bernanke has no idea! 'They're nuts! They're nuts! The Fed is asleep!' Santelli vs Cramer 'Have you watched my show?' Bear Stearns Is Fine! 'Bear Stearns is fine! Don't take your money out!' Fannie and Freddie Under Fire 'I'm not going to invest in stocks anymore.' Ron Paul and Jim Cramer 'Youtube is king! We're Youtube sensations!' Other People Want To Make Friends 'Other people want to make friends. I don't.' Cramer Smashes A Zune 'Picking stocks...it's not like flipping a coin.' Yelling Into Erin Burnett's Chest 'IT'S A BEAR!' Lenny Dykstra The Great 'I am telling you...Lenny is one of the greats in this business.' Teetering On The Brink Of Communism 'The left is taking over your great country.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.