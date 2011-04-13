10 iPhone Apps That Will Make You Incredibly Productive

You probably look at your iPhone as a phone first, an iPod second, and a mobile Angry Birds console third.



But as a productivity tool? C’mon, there’s only so much you can get done on a pocket-size device with a pocket-size screen.

Actually, with the rights apps, you can accomplish more than you thought. Perhaps a lot more. I’m talking about things like recording your mileage using the iPhone’s GPS, joining in company meetings when you’re stuck at the airport, and dictating voice notes that get instantly transcribed to text.

That’s a lot of productivity from such a diminutive device. So check out these 11 apps, all of them designed to help you get more done when you’re on the run.

Click here to check out the apps >

This post originally appeared at BNET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.