The Best iPhone Apps Of The Week

Last time we saw this app, it was a mere traffic reporter.

It had big buttons, and it aggregated voice messages from other users, but still: traffic. Now Aha's expanded its big-buttoned philosophy -- that philosophy being, I think, that if you have to fiddle with your phone while you're driving (you don't!) then it may as well be as easy as possible -- to Facebook, Twitter, local points of interest and streaming podcasts.

And its voice reports system has been expanded into a full-on set of community radio stations, populated by the voices of other Aha users, who will yell about whatever they while driving, I guess? Anyway, free.