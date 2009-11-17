The Top 10 iPhone Apps For Investors

Want to stay on top of the market, but don’t want to be chained to your computer?
If you have an iPhone, you’re golden, because apps have turned the iconic device into the ultimate market tool.
In particular, there are 10 apps everyone should check out.
Most are free tools that any investor, individual or professional, will find helpful. Nothing is left out: commodities, bonds, equities, and more, there’s an app for you.
Feel like trying out some new strategies without fronting the capital?
iTrade Stock Market Simulator lets you do just that. Start with $100,000 and invest as you see fit using real time quotes.
Every energy-focused commodities trader should be using Black Gold. This free app keeps you updated on crude oil, gasoline, gold, natural gas, and heating oil.
Need to make quick calculations and can't remember all those formulas from high school?
MathRefFree is a reference tool for maths formulas that comes free of charge. Easy to use and free, it also has a pro version called maths Ref that costs $0.99.
A must-have for FOREX traders.
Realtime currency quotes and conversion rates make this a handy tool. That and it only costs a buck.
Get all the breaking news you can handle and live, streaming quotes from Marketwatch - all for free.
Surprisingly, Murdoch isn't charging for this app (at least not right now). A special 'cruise control' feature will automatically queue up audio from top stories and podcats.
A great app if you're looking for some commentary or want to relax and listen to the news.
Apple's built-in Stocks app has come a long way from just displaying numbers.
When you tilt your iPhone to landscape mode, a wide graph and more detailed information will appear on the security you select. It's also available on your iPhone right out of the box.
One of the finest apps around, E*Trade customers can login to their account and get real-time analytical tools, charts, and quotes.
You can even execute trades as long as you have a stable WiFi or 3G connection.
Live, streaming quotes from 4am to 8pm - free of charge.
You'll also get video, historical charts, and a bunch of CNBC-related content.
What you won't get, which is annoying, is a real-time feed of the network.
Need to perform complex financial calculations like bond valuation? Finance Calculator does just that.
Features include cash flow analysis, net present value, internal rate of return, amortization and loans, and interest calculators.
One of the few paid apps on our list, iFutures is well worth the three bucks.
Get an instant snapshot of prices of over 100 futures. Configure the app to show any contracts or markets you want. Includes full-screen charts and a customisable UI.
