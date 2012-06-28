PRESENTING: The 10 Best Google Products Ever

Photo: Flickr / Joi
Google will release a bunch of new products and features at its developer conference today.In honour of the new stuff Google will release, we’re taking a look back at the best stuff it has released to date.
We have ranked the 10 best products to come from Google.
Blogger made it possible for users to self-publish.
Blogger is currently available in over 20 languages.
Google acquired Blogger's creator Pyra Labs in 2003. The acquisition allowed the entire platform to become free.
Google Translate is a free translation tool that supports up to 64 languages.
Translations are instant and the service can translate words, sentences and web pages between any combination of the 64 languages.
Google Docs took productivity tools online. It changed the way that people collaborate on documents and back up their work.
The best thing about the service is the price tag: free.
Similar services such as Microsoft Office can set you back at least $149.
Unlike most advertisers, Google's ads are actually useful from time to time. When you search for a product, an advertiser can serve you an ad. It makes Google lots of money and helps users.
Chrome was born in September 2008.
Chrome is one of our favourite browsers and we love it for it's speed and simplicity.
The browser is also very consistent allowing you to sign in with your Google account on multiple computers giving you the same experience.
As of May 2012, Chrome has roughly 33% worldwide usage share of web browsers, making it the most widely used web browser, according to StatCounter.
YouTube is one of Google's best acquisitions to date.
Reuters reported in January, 'YouTube, Google Inc's video website, is streaming 4 billion online videos every day, a 25 per cent increase in the past eight months, according to the company.'
Founded in February 2005, YouTube allows billions of people to discover, watch and share originally-created videos.
When Google launched Android in 2007 it was seen as a direct competitor to Apple's iPhone and mobile operating system.
Android is based on Linux software and gives users a different way to experience their mobile phones.
Even today the mobile operating system directly competes with Apple's mobile products.
As of Q1 2012 there are 331 million Android users and roughly 934,000 activations per day.
Google Maps changed everything. The service debuted on Feb. 8, 2005.
It helps millions of people not get lost and allows explore the world from the comforts of your own home.
Street view gets even more personal by letting you to walk down the streets of Paris as if you were there.
Gmail changed the way the world saw email.
It gave users unlimited email storage so you never have to delete an email. That was unheard of before the service debuted.
As of January 2012 Gmail has 350 million active users.
Gmail launched on April 1, 2004 as an invitation-only beta release. It became available to the general public on February 7, 2007.
Search is still Google's best product.
Google search launched in 1997. The extremely relevant search engine has powered its way into all internet users daily routines.
Google set out to index the entire internet and has given users an unlimited amount of information right at their fingertips.
