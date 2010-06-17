The 10 Best Free iPhone Apps For Business travellers

Business travel can be a headache.
Fortunately, the iPhone is a great travel companion.
We’ve rounded up some awesome apps that will keep you organised, help you out once you get to your destination, and hopefully make your life a little easier.
The best part: they’re all free!
Trip Tracker has perfected the art of automated itineraries.
Rather than having to input any information yourself, you simply register your frequent flier and hotel rewards numbers on their website, and the app will 'automagically' import your travel information for you.
You get push notifications, flight status updates, and your complete itinerary, all in one place.
For those who need to make some quick transfers, GateMaps should come in handy. The app has detailed maps of the terminals at six major US hubs, and more are coming soon.
The airports currently covered:
- Atlanta (ATL)
- Chicago/O'Hare Int'l. (ORD)
- John F. Kennedy Int'l. (JFK)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- Miami International (MIA)
- San Francisco Int'l. (SFO)
You can use this app to make free Skype-to-Skype calls, or chat by instant message, making it an indispensable app for anyone travelling internationally.
After this summer, Skype will start charging a low fee for any calls made over 3G, but wi-fi calls will still be completely free.
Now you don't have to plan ahead: Yelp's app is a great way to find user-reviewed restaurants, bars, and stores on the fly when you're in a new town.
Being able to quickly convert your currencies is essential for any business traveller.
The magic part of this app's name comes from the fact that you can get a cab super-fast at the touch of a button. The app coordinates with local taxi dispatch services to find one that close to you, then lets you book it without even making a phone call.
You can even track the taxi as it's on its way to you.
Taxi Magic is available in most major US cities.
No more scrambling to find business cards or forgetting to input someone's information while you're on the road: the Bump app lets you import and share contact information with other iPhone users just by holding your phones close to each other.
Expense reports are a headache for anyone travelling for business. Fortunately, now there's an app that 'does expense reports that don't suck!'
Expensify organizes your travel expenses as you go, then packages them up in one handy, IRS-friendly report for you to submit to your employers.
Cultofmac reports that the best feature of this app is how you upload your receipts: just take a picture of them with your iPhone camera. No more lugging around a wallet full of old receipts!
Make sure you never get lost on your way to a meeting.
HopStop is a lifesaver for anyone taking public transportation in an unfamiliar city.
Simply input your starting and ending locations, and the app figures out the fastest route, clearly explaining all transfers and walking directions.
There's nothing worse than making a terrible cultural gaffe in front of an important client.
Be sure to brush up on your destination's customs and stats before you get there with this handy app.
