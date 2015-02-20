The 10 best exercise bikes you can buy

Outdoor bike rides always make for a great workout, but for times when going outside isn’t possible, exercise bikes are the next best thing.

FindTheBest curated a list of the top exercise bikes on the market right now, looking for models that are compact, affordable, sturdy, and ideal for home use.

Here are your best options for fitting in a bike ride without leaving the comfort of your home:

Schwinn 130 ($US499)

Trying to reach a fitness goal? The Schwinn 130 has got you covered. The dual track two LCD window system allows you to monitor over 10 different display feedbacks at once, and Schwinn Connect helps keep track of your workouts and monitor your goals. And with 22 preset programs, there’s always a new challenge waiting for you.

XTerra Fitness UB1.7 ($US329)

This bike comes equipped with 24 programs — double the average exercise bike — and monitors calories, distance, heart rate, speed, and RPM while in use. Additionally, at only 73 pounds, the XTerra Fitness UB1.7 is light enough for users to move from room to room, making it easy to hide away and store.

Schwinn 150 ($US379)

The Schwinn 150 takes up minimal space, making it a great choice for a home gym. It also comes with 16 resistance levels to mimic the bumps of a real road, as well as an MP3 input port, built-in speakers, and a water bottle holder.

Smooth Fitness sitNcycle Deluxe ($US395)

Apartment dwellers, fear not: the Smooth Fitness sitNcycle Deluxe is small enough for even the tiniest of spaces. It only needs a few square feet of space to operate, and at 34 pounds, it’s easy to push aside and store when you’re done. A fun bonus: it comes in six different colours.

XTerra Fitness UB2.5 ($US399)

With 24 preset workouts, ranging from fat burning to intervals to off road cycling, as well as 24 levels of resistance, users can completely customise their workout on the XTerra Fitness UB2.5. The bike also comes equipped with a heart rate monitor, magazine rack, and MP3 input.

Smooth Fitness smoothXbike ($US425)

Similar to a spin bike, the Smooth Fitness smoothXbike offers eight levels of resistance. The handlebars feature built-in sensors to monitor heart rate, time, speed, and distance, and this model also folds in half for convenient storage in a closet or corner.

Kettler Cycle P New ($US478)

Though it’s not the fanciest bike on the market, the Kettler Cycle P New will still keep your fitness goals on track. Its digital display makes it easy to monitor time, distance, heart rate, and calories burned. And with adjustable handlebars and a padded seat, it doesn’t skimp on comfort.

Kettler Velo P Exercise ($US491)

This bike is a great start for anyone hoping to get fit. It has 16 stages of electronically controlled resistance, a perspiration-resistant key pad, LCD display with 12 programmed workouts, and a pulse sensor to keep you from overworking yourself. Additionally, the Kettler Velo P Exercise comes with a three-year warranty.

Schwinn 140 ($US499)

With oversized deluxe pedals, an extra-wide seat, and adjustable handlebars, this bike is so easy to use, you might forget you’re working out. The Schwinn 140 also comes equipped with a heart rate monitor, reading rack, and 18 preset workout programs, including two available user profiles to save custom workouts.

Horizon Fitness M4 ($US500)

Specifically made for spinning, the Horizon Fitness M4 has an incredibly adjustable seat and handlebars to ensure every user finds the perfect position. It also features a digital readout of your time, speed, distance, and amount of calories burned. Don’t worry about it’s longevity either — this sturdy bike comes with a 10 year warranty on the frame.

