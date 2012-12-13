The 10 Best Enterprise Tech Companies To Work For

Photo: Glassdoor
Think about this: Twice as many enterprise startups have become billion-dollar companies compared to consumer startups, according to venture capitalist Jim Goetz.Meanwhile, they’re just as eager to court talented employees with perks and fun workplaces.
So where else should you punch your IPO lottery ticket in 2013?
Glassdoor.com just announced its annual Employees’ Choice Award of the 50 best places to work in 2013, based on employee satisfaction.
A full quarter of them were enterprise tech companies.
We’ve sifted through the list and to find the 10 best—companies with great pay, awesome managers, cool coworkers, great advancement potential, and amazing perks, according to the employees who work there.
Glassdoor rank: No. 17
CEO: Paul L. Sagan
Employee satisfaction rating: 3.9 / 5
What employees think:
UPDATED: '1. Employees are empowered to act and interact freely across the company and at all levels to get the job done; 2. Akamai employees represent a company that has a proprietary, world-class product that is in high demand; 3. Employees are genuinely excited about Akamai's technology; 4. The company is fiscally conservative but invests in good benefits, equipment and training; 5. The culture welcomes unique ideas, innovation and opinions and places greater value on these than position or title.' Current employee, (Reston, VA).
