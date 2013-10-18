The 10 Best Colleges For Maths Whizzes

For those students more inclined towards numbers, college can often be a mathematics Eden.
We teamed up with data website Find The Best to compile this list of the best colleges in the country for maths whizzes. Specifically, we looked for schools that had a high average SAT maths score and a large difference between their average math and critical reading scores.
Colleges were ranked by the difference between their maths and critical reading scores for the middle 75% of students. Any ties were given in favour of the school with the higher maths score.
Our top school — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — has an average SAT maths score of 790, but incoming students only scored a 680 on critical reading, a difference of 110 points.
Here are the 10 best schools for maths whizzes:
#10 Lehigh University — Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
730 Maths
670 Critical Reading
Difference: 60 Points
#9 CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College — New York, New York
690 Maths
620 Critical Reading
Difference: 70 Points
#8 Polytechnic Institute of New York University — Brooklyn, New York
720 Maths
650 Critical Reading
Difference: 70 Points
#7 University of Wisconsin — Madison, Wisconsin
740 Maths
670 Critical Reading
Difference: 70 Points
#6 Georgia Institute of Technology — Atlanta, Georgia
760 Maths
690 Critical Reading
Difference: 70 Points
#5 Louisiana Tech University — Ruston, Louisiana
650 Maths
570 Critical Reading
Difference: 80 Points
#4 Illinois Institute of Technology — Chicago, Illinois
710 Maths
630 Critical Reading
Difference: 80 Points
#3 Lebanon Valley College — Annville, Pennsylvania
630 Maths
536 Critical Reading
Difference: 94 Points
#2 Michigan State University — East Lansing, Michigan
680 Maths
580 Critical Reading
Difference: 100 Points
#1 University of Illinois — Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
790 Maths
680 Critical Reading
Difference: 110 Points
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.