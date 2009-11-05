CNBC's 15 Most Embarrassing Bloopers

It’s bound to happen: When you’re broadcasting live news and commentary throughout the day, you’re just going to screw up occasionally.



And with its over-the-top personalities like Jim Cramer, Rick Santelli, and Charlie Gasparino, CNBC is particularly blooper-prone.

We’ve gone back through time to identify our 15 favourite screwups, blunders, and other weird, unscripted moments from the network.

Click here for CNBC’s most embarrassing bloopers >>>

Charlie Gasparino's F-Bomb Live Toilet Flushing With Larry Summers Jeff Macke Has Weird On-Air Meltdown Mortgage Lawyer Sinks Into Water Illuminati to Blame for Economy's Woes CNBC Screws Up Microsoft Earnings Call Analyst Has A Weird Moment Paul Volcker Walks Out On Maria Bartiromo Dan Lyons Rips Into Jim Goldman Brilliant: Cramer's Prescient Market Meltdown Another amazing moment: Cramer Freaks Out, Attacks Guest Another instant classic: Obama Swats Fly During Interview

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.