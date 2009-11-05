CNBC's 15 Most Embarrassing Bloopers

It’s bound to happen: When you’re broadcasting live news and commentary throughout the day, you’re just going to screw up occasionally.
And with its over-the-top personalities like Jim Cramer, Rick Santelli, and Charlie Gasparino, CNBC is particularly blooper-prone.
We’ve gone back through time to identify our 15 favourite screwups, blunders, and other weird, unscripted moments from the network.
Click here for CNBC’s most embarrassing bloopers >>>
