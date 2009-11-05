US

CNBC's 15 Most Embarrassing Bloopers

Vince Veneziani
jim goldman CNBC

It’s bound to happen: When you’re broadcasting live news and commentary throughout the day, you’re just going to screw up occasionally.

And with its over-the-top personalities like Jim Cramer, Rick Santelli, and Charlie Gasparino, CNBC is particularly blooper-prone.

We’ve gone back through time to identify our 15 favourite screwups, blunders, and other weird, unscripted moments from the network.

Charlie Gasparino's F-Bomb

Live Toilet Flushing With Larry Summers

Jeff Macke Has Weird On-Air Meltdown

Mortgage Lawyer Sinks Into Water

Illuminati to Blame for Economy's Woes

CNBC Screws Up Microsoft Earnings Call

Analyst Has A Weird Moment

Paul Volcker Walks Out On Maria Bartiromo

Dan Lyons Rips Into Jim Goldman

Brilliant: Cramer's Prescient Market Meltdown

Another amazing moment: Cramer Freaks Out, Attacks Guest

Another instant classic: Obama Swats Fly During Interview

