The 10 Best US Cities For Finding A Job

Seattle, Washington has the best job market in the US, according to a new study released today by WalletHub.

The study took the 150 most populated cities in the US and analysed them based on factors that are typically important to job-seekers, such as employment growth, monthly median salary, and industry variety.

Safety, time spent working and commuting, and housing affordability were among other factors considered in the ranking of cities’ socio-economic environments.

Washington, D.C. has the highest number of job opportunities, while San Jose, CA has the highest monthly median starting salary, the study concluded.

While Corpus Christi, TX has the highest housing affordability, Sioux Falls, SD has the lowest rate of unemployment for people with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Here are the top 10 cities with the best job markets overall:

Seattle, WA Des Moines, IA Gilbert, AZ Sioux Falls, SD Fremont, CA Chandler, AZ Omaha, NE Salt Lake City, UT Scottsdale, AZ Plano, TX

All of the cities analysed can be seen on the following map put together by WalletHub. The blue bubbles indicate the best cities for finding a job, while the orange indicate the worst.

To read more about the study’s methodology, check out the full report here.

