The 10 best cities for dogs (and their owners)

Some cities are terrible for dog people. The apartments are cramped, there’s not much green space, and dog walkers are expensive.

On the other hand, some cities feel like they were made to be ruled by dogs.

Take Charleston, South Carolina. Realtor.com just declared it the best city for dog lovers in the U.S., and with good reason. Some 68% of households there own a dog, according to data from Nielsen. The city is home to tons of parks, trails, and beaches that are perfect for dogs and their owners, and Poogan’s Porch one of the cities most beloved restaurants, is even named after a dog.

While Charleston dominates as Dog City USA, these other nine cities are also fantastic places for your pooch to call home.

Realtor.com based its rankings on the percentage of households that own dogs; number of dog parks, trails, and beaches; number of dog-friendly restaurants and bars; number of pet-related stores and services; and number of dog walkers and rates.

1. Charleston, SC — 68% of households own a dog

2. Temecula, CA — 85% of households own a dog

3. Las Vegas, NV — 62% of households own a dog

4. Scottsdale, AZ — 69% of households own a dog

5. San Diego, CA — 63% of households own a dog

6. Austin, TX — 61% of households own a dog

7. Tampa, FL — 57% of households own a dog

8. Fort Collins, CO — 67% of households own a dog

9. Atlanta, GA — 54% of households own a dog

10. Seattle, WA — 52% of households own a dog

NOW WATCH: This Instagram fitness star makes working out look fun



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.