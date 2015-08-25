The world's 10 best castle hotels, according to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisorIreland’s Ashford Castle is a haunt of royals, celebs, and presidents.
Castle hotels allow us to experience ultra-luxurious getaways in places where kings and queens once laid their heads. For a look at the very best, TripAdvisor just announced the top 10 castle hotels in the world, based on reviews from castle-hopping travellers.
The incredible news: Some of these hotels can be experienced for as little as $US124 per night. From Ireland’s Ashford Castle to Italy’s Castello di Petroia, keep scrolling to see these 10 castle hotels, ranked.
10. Castle Durrow, located in County Laois, Ireland, was built by Colonel William Flower in 1716 as his family home. Its pre-Palladian design and gardens were considered the height of fashion in their day. Today, many of its original 18th and 19th century architectural features remain.
9. Overlooking Ireland's second largest lake, Ashford Castle, located in Cong, has hosted everyone from King George V to John Lennon. The presidential suite is named after one if its most illustrious guests, former President Ronald Reagan.
8. Built in the Vysočina region of the Czech Republic, the Chateau Heralec Boutique Hotel & Spa by L'Occitane is a 13th-century castle with 20 luxurious rooms. The largest by far is the King's Suite, named after the powerful Trčkové family of Lipa, and festooned with ornate wooden ceilings and mosaic flooring.
7. Often referred to as 'Rapunzel's Tower,' South Africa's The Castle in Clarens is a medieval manor with a fairytale atmosphere. It's ideal for private retreats, as it was only built to accommodate four people. Rooms are decorated with scenes from the story of Rapunzel.
6. Get lost in the serenity of the English countryside at Rowton Castle in Shropshire, England. With 19 lavish rooms and breathtaking views of the surrounding gardens, the castle is also one of the West Midlands' most exclusive wedding venues.
5. Castello di Monterone, nestled in the countryside of Perugia, Italy, originally stood as a military base before being converted into a gorgeous hotel. The castle has 18 rooms -- some with private Jacuzzis and 19th century frescoes -- and a calming Turkish bath.
4. Castello di Petroia dates back to the 12th century and features 13 rooms built inside the original castle walls. The birthplace of a former Duke of Urbino, here you'll find tons of antiques, exposed beam ceilings, paintings from the 18th century, a library housing ancient works, and spectacular hillside views.
3. Hotel Castello di Sinio was built by Marchesi Del Carretto in 1142, making it one of the oldest castles in the Barolo wine zone. Located in Sinio, Italy, it offer nine suites and five rooms appointed with original stone walls, terra-cotta tile floors, and chestnut timbers and ceilings. Décor dates back nearly 600 years.
2. Germany's Castle Hotel Auf Schoenburg in Obserwesel, has housed family members of the Dukes of Schönburg for years. Burned down by French soldiers in 1689, it was later renovated and restored as a 24-room hotel overlooking the Rhine River.
1. Perched on the banks of Lock Faskally in Pitlochry, Scotland, the Fonab Castle was built in 1892 and transformed into a 26-room luxury hotel in 2013. Its fourth floor penthouse features a bed so massive that steps are provided to help guests climb in.
