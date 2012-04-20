The 10 Best Car Interiors Of 2012

Photo: Volkswagen

With leather seats, rear navigation cameras, Bluetooth, and more, car interiors are becoming more luxurious than ever.Industry news site WardsAuto recently released its list of the 10 best interiors for 2012. The winners include the usual suspects like Infiniti and Range Rover.



But the real standout is the Volkswagen Beetle.

There was no price cap, and winners were picked from a field of 40 vehicles with new or significantly improved interiors.

