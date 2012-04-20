The 10 Best Car Interiors Of 2012

Abby Rogers
With leather seats, rear navigation cameras, Bluetooth, and more, car interiors are becoming more luxurious than ever.Industry news site WardsAuto recently released its list of the 10 best interiors for 2012. The winners include the usual suspects like Infiniti and Range Rover.

But the real standout is the Volkswagen Beetle.

There was no price cap, and winners were picked from a field of 40 vehicles with new or significantly improved interiors.

Audi A7

Source: WardsAuto

Chevrolet Sonic

Source: WardsAuto

Chrysler 300 Luxury

Source: WardsAuto

Dodge Dart

Source: WardsAuto

Hyundai Accent

Source: WardsAuto

Hyundai Azera

Source: WardsAuto

Infiniti JX35

Source: WardsAuto

Mazda CX-5

Source: WardsAuto

Range Rover Evoque

Source: WardsAuto

Volkswagen Beetle

Source: WardsAuto

