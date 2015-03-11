The 10 best business schools in the US

Associated Press U.S. News named Stanford the best business school for 2016.

An MBA from a top school not only helps graduates land a good job, but provides a strong network of contacts and support throughout their careers.

But which schools are worth the investment?

U.S. News & World Report just released their list of the best business schools in the country for 2016, with Stanford coming out on top, followed by HBS and Wharton.

U.S. News ranked each school based on quality (as rated by both business school deans and directors, as well as company recruiters), placement success, average starting salary for 2014 graduates, employment rates for 2014 MBA graduates, student selectivity, average GMAT and GRE scores, average undergraduate GPA, and acceptance rate. For this list, only full-time MBA programs were considered.

Here are the schools that made the top 10, but you can see the full list here.

10. University of Virginia (Darden)

9. Dartmouth College (Tuck)

8. Columbia University

7. University of California — Berkeley (Haas)

6. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

4. University of Chicago (Booth)

3. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

2. Harvard University

1. Stanford University

