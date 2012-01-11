These 9 Brands All Have Better Reputations Than Apple Right Now

Photo: Cicanek08 / Flickr, CC

Market research firm YouGov BrandIndex has released its survey of the top brands of 2011, and found for the second straight year that Subway is the most beloved brand among consumers.You just can’t beat cheap sandwiches, it seems.



The survey is based on a continuous sampling of 2.5 million people online, within YouGov’s database that nationally represents U.S. adults.

The survey produces a “Buzz score,” based on consumers’ response to questions such as, “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

The results are an amalgamation of those results taken from the entire period of 2011, and thus represent the strength of these brands based on consumer sentiment and “buzz” over the period.

