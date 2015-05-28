The 10 best BBQ joints in America

Sarah Schmalbruch
Andy Nelson's Southern Pit BBQYelpA plate from Andy Nelson’s Southern Pit BBQ in Cockeysville, Maryland.

Sometimes the best way to spend a summer afternoon is sitting outside with a plate of cole slaw, corn on the cob, and a slab of ribs slathered in tangy BBQ sauce.

BBQ done right can be hard to find, though.

Luckily TripAdvisor did the work for you, by comparing millions of user reviews to find the 1o best BBQ joints across the US.

From Austin, Texas, to Cockeysville, Maryland, here are the best places for brisket, corn bread, beans and any other of your favourite BBQ staples.

10. Pappy's Smokehouse, Saint Louis, Missouri

9. Franklin Barbecue, Austin, Texas

8. Buck's Smokehouse, Destin, Florida

7. HogsHead Cafe, Richmond, Virginia

6. Captain's BBQ, Palm Coast, Florida

5. Andy Nelson's Southern Pit BBQ, Cockeysville, Maryland

4. Reuben's Smokehouse, Fort Myers, Florida

3. Bogart's Smokehouse, Saint Louis, Missouri

2. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Kansas City, Kansas

1. Joe's BBQ, Blue Ridge, Georgia

