The 10 Best Bars In Los Angeles

Photo: Hemingway’s
Nightlife in L.A. is about more than just celebrities stumbling home at 4 am. The city has everything from gay bars and dance clubs to tiki rooms and dives.And though there’s always some new hotspot opening up, many old school classics still reign here.
Zagat recently released it’s 2013 Los Angeles Nightlife Survey, and the editors at Zagat compiled a list of the 10 Best Bars in L.A.
From Sunset Boulevard to WeHo, these are the bars to check out the next time you’re in the City of Angels.
Bikers, hipsters, and the sports bar crowd all frequent this Calabasas bar.
It has great Mexican food, and even better margaritas, which you can enjoy while listening to live music either on the patio or inside the bar.
This hole-in-the-wall bar in Culver City dates back to 1947 and features old movie posters, wood-paneled walls, and live music.
The expert bartenders make such fantastic cheap drinks that you'll find yourself fighting for a spot at the bar.
This is a Hollywood icon for a reason.
The '80s time warp known as Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood takes you back to the headbanging, metal rock era--except this place has amazing food, strong drinks, and a few celeb spottings.
The long lines to get into this exquisite indoor/outdoor bottle-service club can be daunting.
But it helps that Boulevard3 is located in the historic Hollywood Athletic Club where the dance floor is in the old pool and VIP service is on the high balcony looking down at the crowd.
L.A.'s Western Avenue gets some love thanks to the Cuban club La Descarga.
If the speakeasy-style entrance, cigar lounge, and top-shelf rum weren't enough to tempt you, perhaps the burlesque salsa acts and well-dressed patrons will be.
Right on the L.A. River, Villains Tavern has a Goth interior with antique doors, medicine bottles, and crystal-laden chandeliers.
They serve their cocktails in mason jars and have a huge wrap-around patio with an outdoor stage for live performances.
Upon entering this high-ceilinged, traditional bar, you can see it draws inspiration from its namesake's era.
The rooms are lined with banquettes and rows of vintage books. The cocktail menu is very creative too, with all of the libations named after the works of Hemingway.
Multiple locations including 8 Pier Ave.
These three Irish taverns are beachy-casual and offer a wide variety of snacky foods, from Japanese edamame to 'Irish Nachos.'
The real stand-out of the three is the Hermosa location, where the rooftop patio has views of the ocean.
This family-owned and -operated tropical drink bar has been serving its famous tiki drinks for over 50 years.
Located off of Sunset Boulevard, the Hawaii-style dive bar is decorated with Polynesian knick-knacks and offers over 92 drinks on its menu. Only downside? It's cash only.
Unsurprisingly, Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont took the #1 spot in the Zagat rating.
With its multiple rooms, garden, and ultra-decadent atmosphere, Bar Marmont is the ultimate hang out for celebrities and Los Angeleans beautiful or rich enough to afford the Old Hollywood glamour.
