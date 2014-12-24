The 10 Best Barber Shops In New York City

Every busy guy needs a good, reliable barber: one he can trust to be quick, pleasant, and most importantly, great at trimming hair.
That’s not always easy to find, but our friends at Yelp have given us a hand. They ranked the best 10 barber shops in New York City, based on their vast database of user reviews.
Each one is professional, clean, and highly affordable (men’s cuts are usually under $US20) — and they’re located in neighborhoods throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and even in Flushing, Queens.
622 3rd Ave.
Murray Hill, Manhattan
Premium Barber Shop is top notch. You could step into any other barber shop in the city and maybe you'll get lucky, but at Premium, you can rely on consistently good service and quality.
Everyone there is personable, quick, and totally skilled at what they do. Sometimes there's a line, but don't be afraid, it moves quickly.
'In short, (barber) Arthur is like the godfather of barbers, so do yourself a favour and swing by,' wrote reviewer Sean L. 'You absolutely will not regret it, and more than likely will be become yet another one of his lifetime customers.'
400 E 13th St.
East Village, Manhattan
True to its name, this place is on the mark. In fact, it's so popular you might be hard pressed to get in in the evenings. So if you've got some time during the day and find yourself in the East Village, this is the place to go.
'Been coming here for 4 years now and can't imagine going anywhere else,' wrote Yelp reviewer Evan R. 'Everyone who works here is a pro, and I've gotten great cuts from just about all of them.'
306 Graham Ave.
East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
What more could you want in a barber shop than complimentary beer (or coffee or soda) while chitchatting with the owner about how you want your coif to look?
That's what you can expect at Barber Room 306, where your barber is sure to listen closely to what you'd like, and maybe even make a few suggestions of his own. Trust the guys here -- they won't disappoint.
322 E 59th St.
Midtown East, Manhattan
Bedford Barbers is great for those who remember the days when there were barber shops, rather than salons, on every corner in New York City. Yelp reviewer G R. calls the place 'a throwback to another decade where you can get a great cut at a great price.'
Plus, they take professionalism to a whole new level. For serious clients who know exactly what cut they want, at what length, with which tools, this is the place to go.
310 4th St.
Park Slope, Brooklyn
Step outside Manhattan to visit Elegant Barbershop, where you'll get a quick, affordable cut from a highly skilled barber. (Or, since we're in Brooklyn, a shave for that hipster beard.)
'I always thought what you pay that('s) what you get and I have to admit I was wrong,' wrote reviewer Zarrukh S. 'My barber was Kyle he made me look like GQ.'
79 Sullivan St.
South Village, Manhattan
Not only will you get a great, meticulously clean cut at this shop, but you'll also get a shoulder massage and a warm, refreshing towel afterward. Sometime it's the little things that makes all the difference.
'Bottom line, they will make you feel right at home, and they will take exceptional care of you,' wrote Yelp reviewer Youssef S. 'They will NOT let you leave until you feel like a million bucks, seriously.'
664 9th Ave.
Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan
3 Aces, located in busy Midtown West, is known for their barbers' great attention to detail and ability to do trendy fades or clean cuts for dudes with shorter hair. Some of the Yelp reviewers like it so much they come here once a week.
And according to reviewer Kyler C., they also do a great beard trim.
70-23 Austin St.
Forest Hills, Queens
Whether you live in Queens or you're willing to travel a bit to get the perfect cut, The Barber Shop is worth your while. The cuts are quick and super affordable. Or, if you're in the mood for a hot shave, reviewer Patrick H. says: 'anyone who works here is more than capable of making it a great experience.'
11 Broadway
Financial District, Manhattan
11 Broadway is a great shop to pop into after work if you're in the Financial District. It has some very loyal customers -- some who've been coming here for up to 7 years -- and they all love the high-quality cuts they receive. The barbers are good about squeezing in last-minute appointments, but try to call a few hours in advance.
'This really is the best barbershop in the city,' wrote Yelp reviewer Franky M. 'The shop is always clean, friendly, and professional. I get my haircut every week here and I am always happy with the results.'
396 Broome St.
Little Italy, Manhattan
Established in 2005, this Nolita barber shop welcomes you with coffee and a flatscreen TV to watch while you wait. Reviewers love it because its professionalism, cleanliness, and good customer service.
'I walked in, met Joe and he had me in and out in 15 min with the best haircut I've probably ever had. They even did the hot towel and straight razor trim,' wrote Shane E. 'I think he might be a ninja.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.