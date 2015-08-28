The 10 best and worst deals at Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart is known as a place to secure great deals. But not all deals were created equally.

GOBankingRates has consulted several experts to compile a list of the ten best and worst deals at Wal-Mart.

You might be surprised to learn where you should — and shouldn’t — be spending.

The Best

1. Legos

2. Disposable razors

3. Organic foods

4. Personal photo cards

5. Photos

6. Basic furniture (shelves, desks)

7. Baby products, like playards

8. In-house grocery items

9. Coffee and tea

10. Laundry detergent

While Wal-Mart may not seem like a go-to destination for organic food, it’s certainly a smarter place to shop than competitor Whole Foods. “You can find many brand-name organic foods for less,” Jeanette Pavivni of Coupons.com said to GOBankingrates.

Non-organic store-brand products are also cheaper than they elsewhere. “For example, I compared the cost of basics like rice, sugar, dried legumes, canned tuna, flour, sweeteners, and condiments,” Stephanie Nelson of CouponMom.com said to GOBankingRates. “Over lal, Wal-Mart’s store brand staples were 20 per cent less than the supermarket options.” Additionally, Wal-Mart has been making a blatant effort to improve its grocery selection to lure in more shoppers.

The Worst

BI Australia Pass on nuts at Wal-Mart.

1. High definition televisions

2. Nuts and seeds

3. Gift cards

4. Laptop computers

5. Wrapping paper

6. Home appliances (ie: refrigerators)

7. Batteries

8. Bedding

9. Straight Talk Wireless phone carrier

10. Other grocery store items, like meat, cereal, and soda

Not all grocery items are surefire bets for savings at Wal-Mart, Nelson explained to GOBankingrates. “Some [grocery store] items are priced below the wholesale cost in order to lure customers into the store and are usually featured on the first page of the store ad,” she said. “These sale prices are generally less than Walmart’s Everyday Low Price for the same items. “

