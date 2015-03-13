The 10 best airports in the world right now

Skytrax has released the 2015 results of its World Airport Awards, and Singapore’s Changi Airport has taken the top spot – for the third year in a row.

Changi also snapped up the title of Best Airport for Leisure Amenities, while the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport was named the World’s Best Airport Hotel.

The international travel hub is well-known for its extraordinary features including a butterfly garden, rooftop pool, movie theatres — and even a four-story slide.

Development plans for Changi could see it continue its reign after Singapore’s budget in March revealed $3 billion plan to build a fifth terminal – even though the fourth, which caters for 60 million passengers, hasn’t been completed yet.

Six other Asian airports made the list of the top 10 airports in the world including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and China.

The awards were based on 13.02 million customer nominations and included 550 airports worldwide.

Here they are.

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Incheon International Airport

3. Munich Airport

4. Hong Kong International Airport

5. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

6. Zurich Airport

7. Central Japan International Airport

8. London Heathrow Airport

9. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

10. Beijing Capital International Airport

