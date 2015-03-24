The 10 best airports in the world for 2015

Consumer aviation website Skytrax has published its latest annual World Airport Awards, and for the third consecutive year, Singapore’s Changi International Airport took the crown as the world’s best airport. It serves as one of Southeast Asia’s largest transit hubs and is a major cog in the city-state’s bustling economy.
“To win this prestigious award three years in succession is a remarkable achievement for Changi Airport Singapore, and underlines its popularity amongst air travellers as the world’s Best Airport,” Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said. “Changi Airport lives up to its reputation as the world’s Best Airport and rather than dwell on earlier success, the airport continues to innovate and concentrate on making the customer experience in the airport environment the most enjoyable.”
The Skytrax annual rankings are based on the impressions of over 13 million flyers from 112 countries. More than 550 airports were included in the survey, which covers 39 service and performance parameters, including facility comfort, location of bathrooms, and the language skills of the airport staff.
Yearly passengers: 72.4 million
Previous rank: 10
Why it's awesome: Heathrow is the world's third-busiest airport and the largest of the five primary airports serving London.
Heathrow is in the midst of a major renovation with the addition of a brand new Terminal 2 building. It's seven-year-old Terminal 5 building was named the best airport terminal in the world by Skytrax.
Heathrow serves as the main hub for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.
Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2013, provided by Airports Council International.
Yearly passengers: 38.7 million
Previous rank: 3
Why it's awesome: Located northeast of downtown Munich, MUC is one of the busiest airports in Europe and the second-busiest in Germany, after Frankfurt.
Munich serves as a major hub for Air Berlin, Lufthansa, and Condor and it features airy glass-heavy architecture. A nearby visitors park features minigolf and a display of historic aircraft.
Yearly passengers: 53.7 million
Previous rank: 1
Why it's awesome: For the third year in a row, Changi takes the crown as the world's best airport. Changi serves as home to Singapore Airlines, Silkair, and Tigerair and is the 13th busiest airport in the world.
The Singaporean airport has received praise from flyers for its beautiful architecture, efficient operation, luxurious amenities, and broad offering of dining and shopping options.
Flyers passing through are treated to movie theatres, a multimedia entertainment deck, spas, and a wild corkscrew slide.
