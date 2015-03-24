The 10 best airports in the world for 2015

Consumer aviation website Skytrax has published its latest annual World Airport Awards, and for the third consecutive year, Singapore’s Changi International Airport took the crown as the world’s best airport. It serves as one of Southeast Asia’s largest transit hubs and is a major cog in the city-state’s bustling economy.

“To win this prestigious award three years in succession is a remarkable achievement for Changi Airport Singapore, and underlines its popularity amongst air travellers as the world’s Best Airport,” Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said. “Changi Airport lives up to its reputation as the world’s Best Airport and rather than dwell on earlier success, the airport continues to innovate and concentrate on making the customer experience in the airport environment the most enjoyable.”

The Skytrax annual rankings are based on the impressions of over 13 million flyers from 112 countries. More than 550 airports were included in the survey, which covers 39 service and performance parameters, including facility comfort, location of bathrooms, and the language skills of the airport staff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.