Here are the 10 best airports in Europe

With demand for air travel in Europe growing at an impressive rate, the need for world class airports is at an all time high. Leading aviation reviewer Skytrax recently released the results of its annual World Airport Awards, which includes a list of the best in Europe.

The Skytrax annual rankings are based on the impressions of over 13 million flyers from 112 countries. More than 550 airports were included in the survey, which covers 39 service and performance parameters, including facility comfort, location of bathrooms, and the language skills of the airport staff.

1. Munich Airport (MUC) Yearly passengers: 38.7 million Previous rank: 1 Why it's awesome: Once again, MUC has been rated the best airport in Europe by Skytrax. Located northeast of downtown Munich, MUC is one of the busiest airports in Europe and the second-busiest in Germany, after Frankfurt. Munich serves as a major hub for Air Berlin, Lufthansa, and Condor and it features airy, glass-heavy architecture. A nearby visitors park features minigolf and a display of historic aircraft. Source: Skytrax World Airport Awards. Yearly passenger figure is for 2013, provided by Airports Council International.

