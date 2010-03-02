The 10 Best Airports In America

Going to the airport can be a quick and pleasurable experience.

Seriously. Some airports offer such great restaurants and duty free shopping that locals will stop by just for the afternoon.

J.D. Power and Associates took a nationwide survey to determine the best and worst airports in the country. Passengers were polled on 27 specific attributes to evaluate six factors: Accessibility, Check-in, Security, Terminal, Food & Retail, and Baggage Claim.

10 airports received the top overall score of 5 out of 5. Fifteen airports received a dismal overall score of 2.

Sorry, New Yorkers…

Photo: The tropical waiting room of RSW, from Wiki Commons.

No. 10: Southwest Florida International (RSW)

(Second-best among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 4
Food & Retail Services: 3
Baggage Claim: 4

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: The tropical waiting room of RSW, from Wiki Commons.

No. 9: Indianapolis International (IND)

(Best among small airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 5
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 5
Baggage Claim: 4

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: IND (AP)

No. 8: Tampa International (TPA)

(Third-best among medium airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 4
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 5

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: 'People-movers' move people to satellite gates at TPA (AP).

No. 6: Kansas City International (MCI)

(Best among medium airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 5
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 2
Baggage Claim: 5

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Double Monopole, a sculpture at MCI, from Wiki Commons.

No. 5: Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX)

(Fifth-best among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 4
Check-In: 5
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 3
Baggage Claim: 4

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Terminal 3 at PHX, from Wiki Commons.

No. 4: Orlando International (MCO)

(Fourth-best among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 4
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 4

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: The on-site Hyatt hotel at MCO, from Wiki Commons.

No. 3: Minneapolis/St. Paul International (MSP)

(Third-best among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 5
Security: 4
Terminal: 4
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 4

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Light-rail service connects the airport and downtown and the Mall of America (Wiki Commons).

No. 2: Denver International (DEN)

(Second-best among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 4

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: The DEN main terminal, from Wiki Commons.

No. 1: Detroit Metropolitan (DTW)

(Best among large airports.)

Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 4
Check-In: 4
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 5

Source: J.D. Power

Photo: Purple-lit tunnels connect the terminals at DTW (AP).

