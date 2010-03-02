The 10 Best Airports In America

Photo: wiki commons
Going to the airport can be a quick and pleasurable experience.
Seriously. Some airports offer such great restaurants and duty free shopping that locals will stop by just for the afternoon.
J.D. Power and Associates took a nationwide survey to determine the best and worst airports in the country. Passengers were polled on 27 specific attributes to evaluate six factors: Accessibility, Check-in, Security, Terminal, Food & Retail, and Baggage Claim.
10 airports received the top overall score of 5 out of 5. Fifteen airports received a dismal overall score of 2.
Sorry, New Yorkers…
Photo: The tropical waiting room of RSW, from Wiki Commons.
(Second-best among small airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 4
Food & Retail Services: 3
Baggage Claim: 4
Source: J.D. Power
(Best among small airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 5
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 5
Baggage Claim: 4
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: IND (AP)
(Third-best among medium airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 4
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 5
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: 'People-movers' move people to satellite gates at TPA (AP).
(Best among medium airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 5
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 2
Baggage Claim: 5
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: Double Monopole, a sculpture at MCI, from Wiki Commons.
(Fifth-best among large airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 4
Check-In: 5
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 3
Baggage Claim: 4
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: Terminal 3 at PHX, from Wiki Commons.
(Fourth-best among large airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 4
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 4
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: The on-site Hyatt hotel at MCO, from Wiki Commons.
(Third-best among large airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 5
Security: 4
Terminal: 4
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 4
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: Light-rail service connects the airport and downtown and the Mall of America (Wiki Commons).
(Second-best among large airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 5
Check-In: 4
Security: 4
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 4
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: The DEN main terminal, from Wiki Commons.
(Best among large airports.)
Overall Satisfaction: 5
Accessibility: 4
Check-In: 4
Security: 5
Terminal: 5
Food & Retail Services: 4
Baggage Claim: 5
Source: J.D. Power
Photo: Purple-lit tunnels connect the terminals at DTW (AP).
