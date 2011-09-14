The 10 Best Airline & Travel Credit Cards

Here’s an updated round-up of the best airline & travel credit card offers featured in Outlaw‘s deals portal. You can review the full account terms, compare cards, and apply online here. (Some of these even provide you with an approval decision within 60 seconds.)



The 10 Best Travel Credit Cards, mid-September 2011:

1. American Express Premier Rewards Gold Card

Comments: 15,000 bonus points, redeemable for select gift cards valued at $150, when you spend $1,000 in your first three months of card membership; no annual fee for the first year.

2. Delta Airlines’ Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card

Comments: Bonus Miles offered; 20,000 with your first purchase, 5,000 more when you add two Additional Cardmembers to your account. Other benefits include priority boarding for cardholders and $0 intro annual fee for the first year. Apply online here.

3. Miles by Discover Card

Comments: Earn up to $120 in travel rewards; 1,000 Bonus miles every month you make a purchase for the first year. 0% introductory APR available and no annual fee. You’ll earn 1 mile on every $1 spent on the card.

4. Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card

Comments: Starpoints® Bonus offered: 10,000 points with your first purchase and another 15,000 when you spend $15k within 6 months — enough for up to 6 free nights at a category 1 or 2 hotel. Starwood’s properties include more than 1,000 hotels and resorts worldwide, including well-known brands such as W Hotels and Westin.

5. Escape by Discover Card

Comments: Cool card design; also, you will earn up to $250 in travel rewards — 1,000 Bonus miles every month you make a purchase for the first 25 months.

6. Blue Sky from American Express

Comments: 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases. Travel rewards with no blackout dates or travel restrictions. You can redeem with any airline, any car rental, or any hotel at any time. No annual fee.

7. American Express Gold Card

Comments: Charge card, not technically a credit card. Bonus offered: 10K Membership Rewards® points, redeemable for select gift cards valued at $100, when you spend $500 in your first 3 months of Card membership.

8. Blue Cash Everyday from American Express

Comments: Good choice for road warriors; you’ll earn 3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% cash back at gas stations and department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. No annual fee and 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months. You can also earn a “$25 Referral Bonus for each friend or family member who is approved for the Card.”

9. The Platinum Card from American Express

Comments: 24/7 Platinum Card concierge service; exclusive upgrades and amenities at over 700 boutique, resort, and luxury hotels. Bonus offered: 25,000 Membership Rewards® points bonus, redeemable for one domestic round-trip Coach-Class airline ticket, when you spend $1,000 during your first three months of Card membership. Read more about the benefits here.

10. Visa Black Card

Comments: Ultra luxe travel card; 24-hour concierge service; access to over 600 V.I.P. airport lounges worldwide. $495 annual fee.

— provided by Outlaw; compare more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including AmEx, Barclays, Citi and Discover.

