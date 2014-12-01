Business Insider's 10 Best Ads Of 2014

YouTube Where did Budweiser’s cute ‘Puppy Love’ Super Bowl ad appear?

If 2014’s efforts were anything to go by, we think we’re living in a golden era for advertising.

Unlike last year, the winning ads don’t necessarily share a theme, which shows how marketers are diversifying their strategies to continue to surprise consumers. If we were to pick one intertwining thread among the top 10, it would be that marketers are now successfully harnessing social media and the power of sharing to increase the reach and effectiveness of their campaigns.

As with last year, some of the ads in our rankings will be familiar, but others you may not have seen.

Our ranking is entirely subjective: we looked at originality, entertainment value, and success stories. These were the brands and the campaigns that stood out. Congratulations to everyone who made the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.