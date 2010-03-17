You Don't Know About These 10 Awesome Google Apps, But You Should

Photo: AP

Last week, Google launched the Google Apps Marketplace, a store for third-party apps that enhance Google’s enterprise suite.This is a great deal for developers, especially small ones, as it will be much easier for them to get exposure for their software. In exchange, Google gets lots of free help crushing Microsoft’s business.



Even better, some of these apps should save your small business time and money.

Take a look at the best software in the Google Apps Marketplace >

