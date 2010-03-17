You Don't Know About These 10 Awesome Google Apps, But You Should

Photo: AP
Last week, Google launched the Google Apps Marketplace, a store for third-party apps that enhance Google’s enterprise suite.This is a great deal for developers, especially small ones, as it will be much easier for them to get exposure for their software. In exchange, Google gets lots of free help crushing Microsoft’s business.
Even better, some of these apps should save your small business time and money.
Take a look at the best software in the Google Apps Marketplace >
App Marketplace link
Price: freemium model
What it is: SocialWok completely overhauls the way you interface with Google Apps, giving it the look and feel of a social network, so that it is much easier to, for instance, share items with your coworkers. The startup was a winner at TechCrunch's TC50 last year, and has been pegged as a possible Google acquisition target.
App Marketplace link
Price: Free
What it is: OffiSync is for people who are only halfway on board with making the switch to Google Apps. It lets you take much of the upside, while sticking to products like Word and Excel, which are, frankly, a lot better than Google's alternatives at this point. It might not be exciting, but it's the most and best reviewed thing in the store.
App Marketplace link
Price: $9.99/user/month
What it is: Sync up Google Apps with existing BlackBerry Enterprise Server. There isn't much more to tell, but it's a big deal to people who aren't ready for life without BlackBerry.
App Marketplace link
Price: from $39.00 up, depending on employee count
What it is: If your business uses Intuit to handle payroll, integrating it with Apps makes a lot of sense. Also great for employees who can access their paystubs straight from Calendar.
App Marketplace link
Price: Freemium
What it is: Smartsheet is a neat tool for crowdsourcing various forms of drudge work. People interested in basic research/copy-writing work sign up with Smartsheet. When you need, say, the email addresses for a large group of people looked up, you simply put them in a spreadsheet and offer a bounty. Freelancers come in and fill it in. If you mark off that what they've done is accurate/acceptable, they get paid.
App Marketplace link
Price: $8/user/month
What it is: Concur Breeze lets employees create expense reports directly from credit card charges. They can also tag reports as being connected to projects in other parts of Google Apps, so you can keep better track of what your employees are spending money on.
App Marketplace link
Price: Free
What it is: gTrax is a tool for keeping tabs on how your employees are using their time. Users can quickly create timesheets based one project data from Apps.
App Marketplace link
Price: free for lists up to 500 emails, with up to 3000 sends per month. Paid plans start at $10/month.
What it is: MailChimp is a service for managing newsletters and other large distribution emails. They proudly advertise that they 'don't dumb it down' when it comes to tracking analytics, which is to say that it may not be the most user-friendly product for non-nerds. But it's cheap and powerful.
App Marketplace link
Price: First 3 users free, $12/user/month beyond that
What it is: As publishers of an office suite, Zoho is in direct competition with Google Docs, so partnering up with Google over Apps may seem like a counterintuitive move. The company's explanation: 'The most important browser tab, in a business context, is the one dedicated to email. Given that Gmail is the cloud email provider of choice by far, it is natural for Zoho to integrate our suite with Gmail and Google Apps.'
App Marketplace link
Price: Free
What it is: GBridge extends Google Talk into a full VPN, letting employees securely share files, remotely backup data AutoSync folders, and more. It's apparently still a little rough, but the price is right.
