The 10 Australian postcodes with the lowest incomes

The ATO has released the 2014-15 Taxation Statistics, revealing data on the richest postcodes in the country, and the postcodes where Aussies appear to be doing it tougher than most.

The postcode 2387, which covers Bulyeroi and Rowen in western New South Wales, south west of Moree, reported an average taxable loss of -$8,832.

Business Insider contacted the ATO to find out the reason behind this negative figure and we’ll let you know what they say when we hear back.

While New South Wales postcodes dominated the rich list, Queensland has the top seven of 10 postcodes with the lowest average taxable income or loss. Three in NSW round out the list.

Its worth noting that the size of these areas are significantly smaller than those appearing on the rich list, with the population in each area under 208 people.

Here are the bottom 10 national postcodes in Australia.

ATO

