The 10 Asian Tech Companies That Are Putting American Ones To Shame

American internet companies are the dominant tech companies around the world, with one glaring exception.



In China, and Asia more broadly, they’re struggling to make a mark.

It’s not for lack of trying, either.

U.S. tech companies keep trying to enter the Asian markets, and yet, they learn the hard way, over and over again, that Asian tech companies are entrenched, smart, and understand their markets better.

For a country used to winning, it’s an embarrassing prediciament.

So what’s going on here? And who are these upstart Asian companies?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.