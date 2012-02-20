The #1 Thing You Need To Know About The New Taco Bell Taco Made Out Of Doritos

The buzz is building.



USA Today reports on what the fast food world is eagerly anticipating:

Get ready to rock, Doritos-heads. You’ll soon be able to turn your tongue, fingers and hoodie strings orange by eating at Taco Bell. The national roll-out is on March 8, but the buzz has been building for months. A clock on Taco Bell’s website is counting down the seconds until launch date of the product that it brags, has “Taco Bell on the inside and Doritos on the outside.”

A taco made out of Doritos? Will people eat it?

According to Goldman, the answer is yes!

From analyst Michael Kelter on February 8:

Taco Bell is poised for a comeback – YUM indicated SSS returned to positive territory in late 4Q11, our checks suggest 1Q12 is solidly positive, and the 2Q12 Doritos Taco launch posted double digit SSS in test markets.

Here’s a video all about the new Taco Bell endeavour…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.