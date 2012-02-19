The #1 Thing That Business Insider Readers Fear Right Now

Photo: AP Images
We did a poll on Friday, asking what Business Insider readers most feared regarding the economy.The #1 answer by far: Europe collapsing. That garnered 20% of votes.
A US debt crisis came in at second, with 17%.
A war in Iran came in at 3rd, with 15%.
Gasoline prices — which are the new hot thing to worry about — came in at a relatively modest 8%.
The full results are below.
——
- Europe collapsing: 20%
- A China hard landing: 2%
- Gasoline prices: 8%
- A war in Iran: 15%
- Fiscal tightening in 2013: 5%
- Premature monetary tightening: 2%
- Surprise inflation: 5%
- Political dysfunction: 12%
- A terrorist attack in the US: 1%
- A 1987-like market crash: 4%
- A debt crisis in the US: 17%
- A debt crisis in Japan: 1%
- Other: 8%
Total votes: 605
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.