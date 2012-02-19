The #1 Thing That Business Insider Readers Fear Right Now

Photo: AP Images

We did a poll on Friday, asking what Business Insider readers most feared regarding the economy.The #1 answer by far: Europe collapsing. That garnered 20% of votes.



A US debt crisis came in at second, with 17%.

A war in Iran came in at 3rd, with 15%.

Gasoline prices — which are the new hot thing to worry about — came in at a relatively modest 8%.

The full results are below.

——

Europe collapsing: 20%

A China hard landing: 2%

Gasoline prices: 8%

A war in Iran: 15%

Fiscal tightening in 2013: 5%

Premature monetary tightening: 2%

Surprise inflation: 5%

Political dysfunction: 12%

A terrorist attack in the US: 1%

A 1987-like market crash: 4%

A debt crisis in the US: 17%

A debt crisis in Japan: 1%

Other: 8%

Total votes: 605

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.