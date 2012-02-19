The #1 Thing That Business Insider Readers Fear Right Now

Joe Weisenthal
Kids Screaming Movie 3D Regal Entertainment Happy Excited Wow

Photo: AP Images

We did a poll on Friday, asking what Business Insider readers most feared regarding the economy.The #1 answer by far: Europe collapsing. That garnered 20% of votes.

A US debt crisis came in at second, with 17%.

A war in Iran came in at 3rd, with 15%.

Gasoline prices — which are the new hot thing to worry about — came in at a relatively modest 8%.

The full results are below.

——

  • Europe collapsing: 20%
  • A China hard landing: 2%
  • Gasoline prices: 8%
  • A war in Iran: 15%
  • Fiscal tightening in 2013: 5%
  • Premature monetary tightening: 2%
  • Surprise inflation: 5%
  • Political dysfunction: 12%
  • A terrorist attack in the US: 1%
  • A 1987-like market crash: 4%
  • A debt crisis in the US: 17%
  • A debt crisis in Japan: 1%
  • Other: 8%

Total votes: 605

