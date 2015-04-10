The $1 billion overhaul of Centrelink's 'Commodore 64' system is going ahead

$1bn tech revamp will bring Centrelink on par with the digital age. Photo: Getty Images/ Sean Gallup

A $1 billion overhaul of Centrelink is set to bring Australia’s payment system out of its archaic roots in line with sweeping reforms of the welfare system.

Senator Payne and Social Services Minister Scott Morrison will announce funding approval today for a long-awaited tech revamp of the 1980s social welfare IT system, the Australian reported.

The upgrade will replace the welfare agency’s 1980-esque system which handles $100 billion worth of payments to 7.3 million people a year. The existing system has previously been described by Human Services Minister Marise Payne as like “running a turbo-charged Commodore 64 with air dams and a spoiler in the age of the iPhone”.

The facelift will bring Centrelink on par with the digital age as improvements to real-time data sharing look to streamline customer information.

Centrelink customers can expect to see the benefits as early as next year.

