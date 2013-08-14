A Compilation Of The Best 'That's What She Said' News Clips

No news network is exempt from a few embarrassing bloopers.

But WorldWideInterweb took it to a whole new level when they compiled a video filled with the best double-entendre-filled news clips that could easily end in the punchline … “That’s what she said.”

While some anchors are oblivious when discussing “the money shot,” others know they’ve committed a crime with a shake weight that is about to be turned into a viral video.

In the words of one Fox News anchor, “Oh god, oh the internet — what they’re going to do with this one!”

Watch the funny video below:

