'That's My Boy' And 'Ages' Don't Rock—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Warner Bros.

This weekend suffered from not one, but two box-office bombs in Tom Cruise and Adam Sandler‘s “Rock of Ages” and “That’s My Boy,” respectively. It’s safe to say this will probably be Tom Cruise’s last musical bit. We barely saw television ads of substance for “Rock of Ages,” and those we did see didn’t showcase much of Cruise. Poor marketing coupled with Cruise’s usual action-hero status didn’t help the film.



As for Sandler, coming off of Razzie award-winning “Jack and Jill,” the trailer for “That’s My Boy” had little redeeming quality, if any. It’s difficult to want to see Sandler as a brash, boozing dad offering fart gags in his late 40s.

Both films also suffered from the impending influx of so many big movies coming out in the next few weeks. Audiences may not want to go out and see every single one if it looks anything less than extraordinary. Neither was a “must-see” film.

All said, its easy to predict this week’s winners.

Out of the top 10 this week are “Battleship” and “The Dictator.”

