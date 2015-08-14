This guy combines portraits of A-listers to create flawless superhuman celebrities

Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy This superhuman is a composite of actors Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans.

A Norway-based digital artist who goes by the pseudonym ThatNordicGuy is growing a following for his composites of celebrity portraits, spotted on PetaPixel.

ThatNordicGuy, who asked for Tech Insider not to use his full name, loves to take different celebrities faces and morph them into one superhuman, gorgeous person.

He said it can take hours to some portraits and days to do others.

To make his morphed photos, ThatNordicGuy primarily uses the program Sqirlz Morph — a free software that merges images together — before cleaning the image up in Photoshop.

To see some of ThatNordicGuy’s coolest morphed portraits, keep scrolling and check out his page on DeviantArt or follow him on Reddit.

His portrait of Megan Fox and Angelina Jolie is stunning. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Here's Chris Pratt and Harrison Ford. He may have been inspired by the rumours that Chris Pratt would star in the future 'Indiana Jones' movies. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Though he likes to mix up the celebrities he uses, ThatNordicGuy does have some favourites. He loves to meld 'Game of Thrones' actress Natalie Dormer and actress Emma Watson with other celebrities. Here they're morphed together. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Here's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Colin Farrell. Can you see it? Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Inspired by the movie 'Black Swan,' ThatNordicGuy combined co-stars Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Benedict Cumberbatch meets Tom Hiddleston. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy One of ThatNordicGuy's most seamless composites was of superstars Taylor Swift and Emma Watson. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy The title of this picture is 'The King and the Bastard.' The photo combines Kit Harrington (Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones') and Richard Madden (who plays Rob Stark.) Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy 'The Lannister Boys' portrait shows what actors Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) from 'Game of Thrones' would look like morphed together. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Here's Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Tom Hiddleston and Michael Fassbender are also friends. When ThatNordicGuy combined their features, he created a very attractive man. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Who knew Elizabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson looked so similar? Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy Here's 'Game of Thrones' actress Natalie Dormer again, this time mixed with Swedish model Elsa Hosk. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy English actors Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes make for an arresting composite. Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy And finally, here's the portrait of Natalie Portman melded with Keira Knightly, which looks a little like Keri Russell circa her role in 'Felicity.' Courtesy of ThatNordicGuy

