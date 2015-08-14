This guy combines portraits of A-listers to create flawless superhuman celebrities

A Norway-based digital artist who goes by the pseudonym ThatNordicGuy is growing a following for his composites of celebrity portraits, spotted on PetaPixel.
ThatNordicGuy, who asked for Tech Insider not to use his full name, loves to take different celebrities faces and morph them into one superhuman, gorgeous person.
He said it can take hours to some portraits and days to do others.
To make his morphed photos, ThatNordicGuy primarily uses the program Sqirlz Morph — a free software that merges images together — before cleaning the image up in Photoshop.
To see some of ThatNordicGuy’s coolest morphed portraits, keep scrolling and check out his page on DeviantArt or follow him on Reddit.
Here's Chris Pratt and Harrison Ford. He may have been inspired by the rumours that Chris Pratt would star in the future 'Indiana Jones' movies.
Though he likes to mix up the celebrities he uses, ThatNordicGuy does have some favourites. He loves to meld 'Game of Thrones' actress Natalie Dormer and actress Emma Watson with other celebrities. Here they're morphed together.
The title of this picture is 'The King and the Bastard.' The photo combines Kit Harrington (Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones') and Richard Madden (who plays Rob Stark.)
'The Lannister Boys' portrait shows what actors Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) from 'Game of Thrones' would look like morphed together.
Tom Hiddleston and Michael Fassbender are also friends. When ThatNordicGuy combined their features, he created a very attractive man.
Here's 'Game of Thrones' actress Natalie Dormer again, this time mixed with Swedish model Elsa Hosk.
