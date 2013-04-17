A Sad Picture Of Thatcher's Legacy In One Part Of The Country

While the funeral of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher appeared to be well-attended in London, other parts of the country appeared to be less than enthralled.



This photo, tweeted by Ian White of the BBC, reveals just two people watching a big screen showing the funeral in central Leeds:

Two people watching Lady Thatcher’s funeral in Leeds city centre twitter.com/IanWhiteNews/s… — Ian White (@IanWhiteNews) April 17, 2013

Leeds is, of course, in Yorkshire, a county in Northern England that once relied on the coal mining industry.

That industry was decimated by Thatcher’s war on trade unions in the 1980s and the miners’ strike of 1984-1985.

To some in the region, Thatcher’s reputation could never recover. In one recent poll for a regional Yorkshire newspaper 63% of readers said Thatcher was a “villain”. In another part of Yorkshire today, a coffin will be set alight in a “mock” funeral criticising Thatcher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.