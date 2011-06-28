You Can Buy Margaret Thatcher's Famous Handbag For $160,000

The Telegraph reports that Christies is hoping to sell Margaret Thatcher’s 80’s-era handbag for £100,000 ($160,000).



The black Asprey bag was carried by Thatcher in her 1980s time in office, during meetings with Ronald Reagan.

Thatcher’s love of handbags is reported to have created the term “handbagging”, a term that describes the tough way Thatcher dealt with adversaries.

Watch the video below:



