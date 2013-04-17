George Osborne In Tears At Margaret Thatcher's Funeral

As many people have noticed, George Osborne, the UK Chancellor, appears to be one of the few people in tears at the start of Margaret Thatcher’s funeral.



Here’s our image that definitely does appear to show him crying:

This video shows Osborne apparently wiping tears from his eyes:

Osborne is too young to have ever worked directly with Thatcher, however he came of age during the 1980s and she no doubt played a big role in the formation of his political ideals. After her death this month he wrote a heartfelt article for the Times of London that recounted a time he took his son to meet Thatcher, who he describes as “a great figure from British history”.

Osborne’s tears appeared to come as the Bishop of London recounted a story about the time a child wrote to Thatcher. Here’s the story, via the BBC:

“Nine-year-old David wrote to say, ‘last night when we were saying prayers, my daddy said everyone has done wrong things except Jesus. I said I don’t think you have done bad things because you are the prime minister. Am I right or is my daddy?” Perhaps the most remarkable thing is that the PM replied in her own hand in a very straightforward letter which took the question seriously. “However good we try to be, we can never be as kind, gentle and wise as Jesus. There will be times when we do or say something we wish we hadn’t done and we shall be sorry and try not to do it again… If you and I were to paint a picture, it wouldn’t be as good as the picture of great artists. So our lives can’t be as good as the life of Jesus.”

Osborne may well feel something of a kinship for Thatcher, whose economic policies caused significant sectors of society direct their anger at her personally. Recent “austerity”-led budget cuts have seen an avalanche of personal criticism directed at the Chancellor, from “George Osborne” flashmobs to photographs of him parking in disabled parking spaces on the front page of newspapers.

