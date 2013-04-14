Hundreds Of People Are Celebrating Margaret Thatcher's Death In Central London Tonight

In case you weren’t already convinced that the late Margaret Thatcher was an extremely controversial figure in the UK, here’s video of protesters in London’s Trafalgar Square carrying an effigy of Thatcher, dragging a coffin with the word “society” on it.



According to the Guardian, there were some 1,700 protesters at the scene today, which started at 6pm (1pm EST) and is still ongoing. The event was heavily policed and there have been some minor scuffles with the crowd.

While the protests are largely against Thatcher’s economic legacy, they are also attacking contemporary issues — such as austerity cuts from the British government that went into place a few weeks ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.