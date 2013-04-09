'Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead' Shoots Up Charts Following Thatcher's Death

Dominic Green
The Wizard of Oz Witch and Judy Garland

Margaret Thatcher passed away yesterday morning. Subsequently, Judy Garland’s 1939 song “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead” has rocketed up the UK iTunes charts,

reaching No. 27 this morning.The song, made popular by the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, has seen a resurgence after a Facebook campaign urged people to buy it. The Facebook group has over 3,000 members.

A poll carried out yesterday by the Guardian shows how controversial Thatcher’s legacy remains. 34% of those polled believe Thatcher’s rule was “Bad” for Britain, while 50% believe it was “Good” (16% were undecided).

Her Thatcherite economic policies took the most criticism, with 70% of those polled agreeing that her unpopular Poll Tax was ineffective.

Elvis Costello’s 1989 anti-Thatcher hit “Tramp The Dirt Down” has also surged on the UK charts. It stood at No. 93 in iTunes this morning.

