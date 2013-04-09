'Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead' Shoots Up Charts Following Thatcher's Death

Margaret Thatcher passed away yesterday morning. Subsequently, Judy Garland’s 1939 song “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead” has rocketed up the UK iTunes charts,



reaching No. 27 this morning.The song, made popular by the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, has seen a resurgence after a Facebook campaign urged people to buy it. The Facebook group has over 3,000 members.

A poll carried out yesterday by the Guardian shows how controversial Thatcher’s legacy remains. 34% of those polled believe Thatcher’s rule was “Bad” for Britain, while 50% believe it was “Good” (16% were undecided).

Her Thatcherite economic policies took the most criticism, with 70% of those polled agreeing that her unpopular Poll Tax was ineffective.

Elvis Costello’s 1989 anti-Thatcher hit “Tramp The Dirt Down” has also surged on the UK charts. It stood at No. 93 in iTunes this morning.

