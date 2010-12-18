That Wasn't Randy Moss Calling Up A Radio Show To Slam Jeff Fisher, Was It?

Photo: AP

Tennessee football writer Clay Travis believes Randy Moss called in to his radio show today clamoring for Jeff Fisher’s firing. Sounds too crazy to be true, right?Click here for the clip.



It does sound eerily like Moss. And it wouldn’t be out of character for him to want a coach fired. That’s why Travis’ co-host, former Tennessee Titan Blaine Bishop, was convinced that it was, in fact, the future Hall-of-Famer.

We’re a little bit sceptical. It’s difficult to believe Randy Moss would voluntarily talk to the media after vowing never to conduct an interview again.

Although, there was one exception to that vow. He said if he does grant an interview he would ask the questions and provide the answers. And that’s exactly what the caller, going by the name “Woody,” did.

