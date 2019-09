Stocks have been trending lower all afternoon, but the selling really accelerated in the last half hour or so before the closing bell at 4 PM.



The chart below shows today’s action in S&P 500 futures. Right now, they are trading at 1628.75, just off the lows of 1626.25 and down 1.5% on the day.



Click to enlarge

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.