THAT WAS FAST: Yahoo Says No Way Is It Merging With AOL

Photo: Screenshot

Moments ago, Bloomberg reported that AOL CEO Tim Armstrong has asked Yahoo’s advisors (who also happen to be AOL’s advisers) if Yahoo would like to buy AOL and install him as CEO.Now, CNBC is already reporting that a “source close to Yahoo says no interest in a deal with AOL.”



Our stance:

Yes, AOL and Yahoo should merge.

No, Tim should not be the CEO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.