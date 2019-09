Fear not Olbermann fans, Keith couldn’t stay quiet for very long.



After suspending his Twitter account last week in a huff after an uproar erupted over how Olbermann had explained Julian Assange’s rape charges he is back. Perhaps he read this or this and thought better of his sulking fit.

