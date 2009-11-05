That Was Fast! Above The Law Lawsuit Dismissed

The University of Miami law professor that sued Above the Law over posts involving his arrest in 2007 has dropped the lawsuit.



Above the Law made the announcement on its own site.

After being quiet for all of yesterday, when the news circulated through legal blogs, ATL also posted the following comment from their attorney, Marc Randazza:

I’m relieved that Mr. Jones came to his senses. We were prepared to file a motion to dismiss and a motion for sanctions, and we were confident that both would have been successful. I am consistently unimpressed by academics and anti-speech parties who think that the courts are there for the redress of foolishness, not the legitimate redress of valid legal grievances.

Randazza has his own legal blog and it’s worth checking out to see his immediate reaction to the suit.

Many people, including Law Review, were critical of Professor Donald Jones’s chances for success.

