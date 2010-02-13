That Was Fast! Aardvark Is Already In Google Labs

Photo: AP

Aardvark is already up and running in Google Labs.Yesterday, news leaked that Google had purchased the social search service for $50 million. Today, Google announced the acquisition and put it live in Labs.



Aardvark accepts questions via IM or email and brings them to your friends on Facebook, then contacts you with the answers they come up with.

Google said of its new purchase:

“We’re very impressed with the Aardvark team and the technology they’ve worked hard to build, and we’re looking forward to collaborating to see where we can take it.”

