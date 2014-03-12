That Viral 'Strangers Kissing' YouTube Clip? Guess What, It's Just Marketing For A Clothing Company

Right now there are a bunch of clothing company execs high-fiving each other and the creatives in their ad agency have probably gone to lunch for the next two days after a 3-minute YouTube ‘film’, titled ‘First Kiss’ by LA writer-director Tatia Pilieva, of 20 strangers kissing each other, went totally viral in the last 24 hours, attracting nearly 14 million views.

How? Why? Who?

Yep, it’s part of a viral marketing campaign for LA-based women’s clothing company Wren Studio.

We asked 20 strangers to kiss for the first time for our Fall14 collection #FirstKissVideo http://t.co/M7Iae8KabJ — WREN (@WRENSTUDIO) March 11, 2014

At least they’ve confirmed, via Twitter, that the people featured really were strangers after someone accused them of staging the whole thing.

@Stexe they are in fact! Strangers that is. All authentic ❤️ — WREN (@WRENSTUDIO) March 11, 2014

We can’t wait for the Australian version featuring mining company FIFO workers slipping in the tongue to sell Stubbies.

